Holy Week: Puerto Rico unveils safety plan
The Department of Public Safety will focus many of its efforts on preventing drowning on the island’s beaches
March 25, 2024 - 10:59 PM
The Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety (DSP, Spanish acronym) presented Sunday its work plan for this Holy Week, which begins today, Palm Sunday.
