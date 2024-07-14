While a non-profit organization offers free services to equines on the streets, the government is betting on education for the long-term welfare of these animals
July 14, 2024 - 8:00 PM
While a non-profit organization offers free services to equines on the streets, the government is betting on education for the long-term welfare of these animals
July 14, 2024 - 8:00 PM
When thinking of Vieques and its landscape, one of the images that come to mind is that of a beach with crystal clear waters and beautiful galloping horses. However, beyond that imaginary, the reality is that most of the equines that swarm the narrow roads of the island municipality suffer from hunger, thirst and medical conditions due to neglect.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: