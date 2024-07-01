The Armed Services Committee expressed concern about the “pace and extent of environmental restoration” in the island municipalities after decades of U.S. military bombing and training
Washington D.C. - The report on the military appropriations bill approved this weekend by the U.S. House of Representatives reaffirms the Armed Services Committee’s concern about the “pace and scope of environmental restoration” on the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra, after decades of U.S. military bombing and training.
