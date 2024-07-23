The rise of these tools in law enforcement agencies opens a new window of discussion on the controls required for their use and development within the framework of civil rights
July 23, 2024 - 3:06 PM
Facial recognition, cameras with traffic sensors to identify license plates (LPR), optimized drones and other tools with artificial intelligence have begun to be included in the agencies under the umbrella of the Department of Public Safety (DSP), as well as municipalities in the metropolitan area, to expedite the clarification of crimes and disappearances in Puerto Rico.
