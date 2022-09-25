Washington - President Joe Biden amended the Major Disaster Declaration for Puerto Rico to include Arecibo, Barceloneta, Cabo Rojo, Loíza, and Manatí, which will give access to direct assistance for their residents after the severe damage caused by Hurricane Fiona.

With this amendment, residents of 63 of the 78 municipalities will have access to individual and critical assistance.

Under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual and Family Disaster Assistance, residents of the 63 municipalities declared disaster areas can apply for financial assistance and direct services - such as temporary housing - to cover needs not provided by insurance.

President Biden also authorized full federal funding for 30 days for key emergency work such as restoring electricity and water services, food supply, shelter, and debris removal. He also raised critical assistance aid, separate from the individual assistance program, from $500 to $ 700, which benefits people displaced, who have immediate needs for medical, food, or other expenses.

The island government and its agencies also have access to FEMA public assistance.

The 15 municipalities that were excluded yesterday from the disaster area declaration are Aguada, Aguadilla, Camuy, Culebra, Guánica, Hatillo, Isabela, Lajas, Las Marías, Moca, Quebradillas, Rincón, Sabana Grande, San Germán and San Sebastián were the 15 municipalities not included yesterday in the Major Disaster Declaration.

Survivors can apply for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA App.