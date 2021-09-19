💬Ver comentarios
Washington - Four years after the worst catastrophe Puerto Rico has faced in a century, the process of rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane María is just beginning, without reaching a significant part of the damaged residences.
- ⎙
domingo, 19 de septiembre de 2021 - 3:49 p.m.
Washington - Four years after the worst catastrophe Puerto Rico has faced in a century, the process of rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane María is just beginning, without reaching a significant part of the damaged residences.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: