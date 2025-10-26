Hydrate if you will be outdoors: expect heat index above 100 degrees Fahrenheit

The National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan expects heat indexes this Sunday could exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some urban and coastal sectors of Puerto Rico.

MNS meteorologist Manuel Ramos explained that the heat would increase compared to the past few days because there will be “less cloud cover,” which was associated with the passage through the region of the system that is now Hurricane Melissa, which is threatening Jamaica and Haiti after intensifying from category one yesterday to category four this Sunday.

In the case of Puerto Rico, Ramos detailed that winds are currently coming from the southeast, moving some humidity conditions that will leave showers in the east during the morning hours.

Meanwhile, rains are also expected on the southern coast of the island, although not as heavy as in the past few days. The rains caused flooding in southern municipalities, such as Guánica.

Also, for the afternoon hours, “a more seasonal pattern is expected, with showers and thunderstorms forming inland to the northwest, and from El Yunque to the metropolitan area.

Regarding sea conditions, Ramos explained that the SNM has in effect a communication for small craft operators to exercise caution “in offshore waters of the Atlantic.”

“There are five- to six-foot swells,” he commented.

Waves of three to five feet are expected in coastal waters, while a moderate risk is forecast for the west, north and east coasts of Puerto Rico, including the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra.