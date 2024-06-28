Opinión
28 de junio de 2024
88°lluvia ligera
prima:In the midst of an environmental emergency, the DRNA takes actions regarding the delay in the regulation that would end the excessive accumulation of used tires

The agency extended four administrative orders through Dec. 31, which, among other things, extend the special rates for handling the tires

June 28, 2024 - 12:48 PM

The DRNA extended the temporary processing and export fees for scrap rubber while it approves new regulations. (Ramón "Tonito" Zayas)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticiasadriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

Within the framework of the environmental emergency declared in 2021 due to the excessive accumulation of discarded tires, the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) issued four administrative orders on special fees for the processing and export of this waste as a step prior to the approval - during the remainder of the year - of the regulations that would offer a definitive solution to the problem, which is also a public health issue.

