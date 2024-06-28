The agency extended four administrative orders through Dec. 31, which, among other things, extend the special rates for handling the tires
June 28, 2024 - 12:48 PM
The agency extended four administrative orders through Dec. 31, which, among other things, extend the special rates for handling the tires
June 28, 2024 - 12:48 PM
Within the framework of the environmental emergency declared in 2021 due to the excessive accumulation of discarded tires, the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) issued four administrative orders on special fees for the processing and export of this waste as a step prior to the approval - during the remainder of the year - of the regulations that would offer a definitive solution to the problem, which is also a public health issue.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: