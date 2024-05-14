The first sighting was reported in February in Lajas, followed by three others in Guayanilla, Guánica and Caja de Muertos, at Ponce
The first sighting was reported in February in Lajas, followed by three others in Guayanilla, Guánica and Caja de Muertos, at Ponce
The Secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER), Anaís Rodríguez Vega, declared an emergency for marine ecosystems, coral reefs and protected species due to the arrival of the octocorales species, of the Xeniidae family, which could cause economic and environmental damage in Puerto Rico and constitute an environmental and ecological disaster.
