Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
14 de mayo de 2024
89°bruma
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:Natural and Environmental Resources declares environmental emergency due to invasive species affecting corals

The first sighting was reported in February in Lajas, followed by three others in Guayanilla, Guánica and Caja de Muertos, at Ponce

May 14, 2024 - 1:06 PM

According to the DNER, the octocorales species, of the Xeniidae family, could cause economic and environmental damage in Puerto Rico and constitute an environmental and ecological emergency. (Suministrada)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

The Secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER), Anaís Rodríguez Vega, declared an emergency for marine ecosystems, coral reefs and protected species due to the arrival of the octocorales species, of the Xeniidae family, which could cause economic and environmental damage in Puerto Rico and constitute an environmental and ecological disaster.

RELATED
Tags
GuayanillaLajasPoncePuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Redacción El Nuevo Día
Utilizamos Redacción El Nuevo Día como firma, cuando el periodista o miembro de nuestra Redacción escribe una información basada en un comunicado de prensa o un informe policiaco, sin que medie...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 14 de mayo de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: