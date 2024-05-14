Fishermen paralyze main road in Rincón demanding better access and improvements to boat ramp

Local fishermen have paralyzed this Tuesday the PR-115 highway, right in front of the Rincón mayor’s office, demanding better access and improvements to the boat ramp, located at Black Eagle beach, in the Ensenada neighborhood of the municipality, according to the Police Bureau.

As part of the demonstration, the fishermen took their boats and paralyzed traffic on the main road in search of their demands to be heard. The protest extends to the area of the Public Plaza of the Municipality, according to the Uniformed Police news report.

“Fishermen continue to occupy the main road in front of the Rincón mayor’s office in demand for fair working conditions. In 2018, a sign was placed in the marina area, which promised and announced the reconstruction of a new ramp,” narrated Marimar Bonet, through a live broadcast on the Facebook social network.

“The sign was actually removed and the ramp was never fixed and here are the fishermen of Rincón congregated demanding good and fair employment conditions,” said Bonet, who added that the repairs to the ramp would be with funds allocated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), after Hurricane Maria.

In the transmission, it was observed how people arrived with signs to the public square of the municipality, while a fisherman made a direct claim to Mayor Carlos López Bonilla to address the situation.

“Right now the fishermen have a genuine claim because we need to have a safe access to the sea and we have a problem that the Rincón ramp is the only ramp ironically in the whole island where bathers can bathe in front of it without being paralyzed,” indicated one of the fishermen in the live transmission.

He added that the mayor is being asked to sign municipal ordinances regulating bathers in front of the ramp and parking lots. “They are two simple demands, that if he has the faith and the will to do it, he can do it in less than a week,” he said.

According to the preliminary police report, the demonstration - in which some 30 people are participating - is being attended by personnel from the Rincón Police District and other units of the Aguadilla police area, which is part of the Uniformed Police Department. Inspector Jorge Gonzalez Perez, officer of the area, together with assigned personnel, are attending to the situation.

