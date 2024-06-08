Opinión
8 de junio de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Inoperative since Hurricane Maria: the fight for a permit to reopen Crash Boat fishing village

The fishermen of Villa del Ojo ask the agencies to act quickly to allow them to refurbish and start up the site, which has 150 years of history

June 8, 2024 - 4:10 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
La villa pesquera de Crash Boat no podrá reconstruirse en el lugar tras el impacto del huracán María.
The Crash Boat fishing village in Aguadilla was severely impacted by Hurricane Maria in September 2017. (vanessa.serra@gfrmedia.com)
Valeria María Torres Nieves
By Valeria María Torres Nieves
Periodista de Noticiasvaleria.torres@gfrmedia.com

Almost seven years after Hurricane Maria, the Crash Boat fishing village remains inoperative despite the self-management of the fishermen, who are asking for recognition of the contributions that the space has made for more than a century in Aguadilla, and that the agencies concerned act quickly to allow them to recondition and start up the place where generations have made a living.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Valeria María Torres Nieves
Valeria María Torres NievesArrow Icon
Valeria María Torres Nieves es una periodista feminista de Yauco, Puerto Rico. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico con una doble concentración en Periodismo y Relaciones Públicas. En sus...
