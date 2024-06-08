The fishermen of Villa del Ojo ask the agencies to act quickly to allow them to refurbish and start up the site, which has 150 years of history
June 8, 2024 - 4:10 PM
Almost seven years after Hurricane Maria, the Crash Boat fishing village remains inoperative despite the self-management of the fishermen, who are asking for recognition of the contributions that the space has made for more than a century in Aguadilla, and that the agencies concerned act quickly to allow them to recondition and start up the place where generations have made a living.
