Know what you can do in case of being bitten by this species
July 25, 2024 - 2:10 PM
Know what you can do in case of being bitten by this species
July 25, 2024 - 2:10 PM
The abundant presence of jellyfish that bathers have reported in the area of Boquerón, in Cabo Rojo, represents a return to normality with respect to the activity that had been registered in the past two summers, when the populations had been observed more frequently in the northern waters of the island, emphasized marine biologist Grisel Rodríguez Ferrer, of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER).
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: