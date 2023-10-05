💬See comments
Washington D.C. - Luis Dávila Pernas, the current Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA), showed himself interested in running for Resident Commissioner in Washington in the future.
Thursday, October 5, 2023 - 5:52 p.m.
