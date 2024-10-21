Between 2021 and 2024, ASSMCA reported 437 overdose events among people aged 55 and older, a figure that is expected to continue rising as this population group grows
October 21, 2024 - 11:25 AM
As the older adult population and their needs increase in Puerto Rico, cases of substance abuse in people 55 and older are becoming more frequent. Common reasons include managing chronic pain, coping with depression while living alone without access to mental health services, or not having received evidence-based treatment for addiction in their younger years.
