The governor states that, for the remainder of the term, he will focus on boosting the economy and advancing reconstruction projects
On Wednesday, Governor Pedro Pierluisi denied that after his defeat in the June 2 primary, he has stepped away from his responsibilities. He described this criticism as “nonsense,” while stressing that, for the remainder of his term, he will focus on making reconstruction projects viable and speeding up government hiring to move the economy.
