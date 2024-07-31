Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
31 de julio de 2024
83°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:“It’s nonsense”: Pedro Pierluisi responds to those who think he stopped doing his job after the primaries

The governor states that, for the remainder of the term, he will focus on boosting the economy and advancing reconstruction projects

July 31, 2024 - 4:40 PM

Updated At

Updated on July 31, 2024 - 4:40 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Pedro Pierluisi denied that, after the June 2 primaries, he will remain distanced from his responsibilities. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

On Wednesday, Governor Pedro Pierluisi denied that after his defeat in the June 2 primary, he has stepped away from his responsibilities. He described this criticism as “nonsense,” while stressing that, for the remainder of his term, he will focus on making reconstruction projects viable and speeding up government hiring to move the economy.

RELATED
Tags
Pedro PierluisiJenniffer GonzálezKamala HarrisFEMAPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Gloria Ruiz KuilanArrow Icon
Periodista con más 26 años de experiencia. Orgullosa de ser producto de la escuela pública. Criada en un residencial público de Bayamón en el que vivió la realidad diaria de muchos...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
miércoles, 31 de julio de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: