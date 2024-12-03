The Democratic congressman seeks to become the minority leader on the Natural Resources Committee, with primary jurisdiction over Puerto Rico
December 3, 2024 - 11:06 AM
Updated on December 3, 2024 - 11:07 AM
Washington D.C. - Rep. Jared Huffman (Calif.) said on Monday that, if elected Democratic minority leader of the House Natural Resources Committee, he will seek to build on the legacy of his colleague Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.), who decided not to seek re-election as head of his party’s caucus on that committee, which has primary jurisdiction over Puerto Rico issues.
