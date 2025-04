Governor Jenniffer González’s administration will bet on providing “more documentation” to the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) in the effort to defend several of the requested items that the agency ordered to eliminate for fiscal year 2025-2026, which include $102 million for the Family and Children’s Administration (Adfan) and up to $47 million for the Education Department, said Office of Management and Budget (OGP) Executive Director Orlando Rivera Berrios.