Governor Pedro Pierluisi acknowledged his opponent’s victory close to midnight
June 3, 2024 - 12:40 AM
Jenniffer González, of the New Progressive Party (PNP), and Jesús Manuel Ortiz, of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), won this Sunday the gubernatorial candidacies for the November general elections, after defeating, respectively, incumbent Pedro Pierluisi and Juan Zaragoza, in a primary event marked by setbacks with the counting and disclosure of the advance vote, as well as by failures in the electronic voting machines.
