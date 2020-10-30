Washington - Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González believes she met Justin Peterson when the managing partner of DCI Group - then representing creditors against the Puerto Rican government - donated $2,700 to her 2016 campaign.

Although she says back then they did not talk about their position against measures seeking to give the government of Puerto Rico a debt restructuring mechanism, which in the case of PROMESA included an Oversight Board, she does not remember what they talked about.

“In 2016, we may have seen each other in some of the fundraising events,” González told El Nuevo Día in an interview on Wednesday.

Four years later, Peterson - whose company represented general bondholders and coordinated campaigns against the government of Puerto Rico - was appointed by President Donald Trump to the Board, and then promised to push for changes that will accelerate debt restructuring agreements and allow payments to creditors.

Commissioner González said the White House contacted her to inform her that Peterson was the person selected by Trump to replace former Judge Arthur González, who was directly appointed by former president Obama administration in 2016.

After Peterson’s appointment was announced, González stated that she has “always been on record in my belief of the sanctity of contracts & the respect 4 the rule of law. "I’m a firm believer in transparency of governmental processes. For these reasons, I can’t support a candidate to the FOMB that has even the appearance of a conflict of interest.” Peterson praised her.

Commissioner González indicated that her office has communicated with Peterson’s office to coordinate a meeting after the elections to discuss the vision of the Board. “We have a meeting pending,” she said.

Peterson will hold his first Board public meeting today in San Juan, after remarking that he arrives at the fiscal body with Trump’s instructions to bring transparency, reduce expenses, and speed up debt restructuring. “First the FOMB needs to define essential services. It hasn’t, and that’s a big reason there has been so little progress. That’s going to change,” tweeted Peterson.