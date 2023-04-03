Washington – Jenniffer González, Resident Commissioner in Washington, is optimistic that this year the island will at least be able to begin the transition to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which could secure nearly $1.7 billion annually for Puerto Rico.

She said she is not limiting to “100 percent” (access) at this time, “after we get started. If we want to extend the transition, the important thing, for me, is to amend the statute so that Puerto Rico can qualify,” added González, who caucuses with the U.S. House Republican majority.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, González talked about the measures she sees possible to advance until the budget for the 2024 federal fiscal year, which begins in September, is decided.

So far, she has introduced 29 measures. The House passed two of them without opposition in January. One of the bills seeks to create a federal working group to identify ways to streamline and consolidate the collection of certain disaster information to start the recovery process for individuals and families devastated by natural disasters. The other proposes an integrated online portal that will track federal agencies’ aid, and consolidate information provided by individuals and families when applying for federal assistance.

This congressional session, for the first time, Republicans continued the rule pushed by Democrats that allows delegates from the territories and Washington D.C. to vote on amendments to bills, even if the measure has to be voted again if their votes were decisive.

In both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House, bills have been introduced seeking a five-year transition for Puerto Rico to move from the Nutrition Assistance Program (NAP) to SNAP. In the Senate, the measure has the support of six Democrats, led by New York Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

In the House, the bill by González has the support of eight representatives, including three Republicans. Of those three, only María Elvira Salazar (Fla.) has full voting rights.

The chances of advancing the idea of including the island in SNAP depend on a bipartisan agreement in Congress, as part of the U.S. Farm Bill, which must be reauthorized, for another five years, before October. “It’s a bill that has to be passed bipartisanly. There are some things that Republicans are going to push and some things the Democrats are going to push,” González said.

Although no Republican has co-sponsored the SNAP transition bill in the Senate, Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner believes that, when the time to decide comes, Senator Marco Rubio (Florida), will play a key role.

“If there is one thing Marco Rubio understands well, it is this program and the dependent child credit,” she said.

She considers that the Farm Bill debate can also serve as a vehicle for measures she has introduced to allocate resources to study pests and diseases that adversely affect banana, guineo, and cocoa crops, and educate on how to protect the products. Another bill promotes research and grants to support studies on insects and pests that impact plantain and banana production.

Among the 29 measures introduced in the House at the beginning of this Congress, Commissioner González highlighted the opportunity to include in the bill to reauthorize the funding and operation of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a measure seeking to permanently exempt Puerto Rico from air cabotage regulations and turn the island into international air cargo hub.

Regarding the bill that authorizes Defense spending, Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner sees a possibility to move forward with the measure - also introduced in the Senate by Republican Rick Scott (Fla.) - that would require the federal government to develop a permanent strategy against drug trafficking in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In the manufacturing incentives line, she hopes that there will be interest this Congress for the bill she has pushed, with Senator Rubio, to grant new federal tax credits to companies that manufacture medical products and invest in economically depressed jurisdictions, which could benefit Puerto Rico. “I think the Senate is going to move faster on manufacturing,” González said.

González also promotes that 100% of the island can access the economic opportunity zone program since it would allow to include the former Roosevelt Roads naval station, which has been left out because it has not been part of the “population census”.

“(Roosevelt Roads) is the area of greatest development opportunities, not only for hotels, research, and agriculture, precisely because of its vast extension. This designation would boost this area,” she said.

Currently, 98% of the island is included in the Economic Opportunity Zones program, but its use may have been limited. Commissioner Gonzalez said that in the last Congress, she proposed as an alternative -and has yet to revive- the idea of integrating areas where former military bases are located into the program.

She also has legislation on agenda to compensate Vieques residents for health damages caused by U.S. Navy activities.

González and Rubio introduced a bill to prohibit any third-party advisement or consulting firm from advising the Oversight Board “for the duration of the period that the firm is also providing consulting services to a client that is competing for, or performing on a contract that is awarded by the Puerto Rican government and that is under the oversight responsibility of the Board to review and approve”.

When the budget measure starts moving forward - in a divided Congress- González said there should be a possibility to revive the increase in the excise tax reimbursement on imported rum retroactively.

About possible cuts to discretionary appropriations that congressional Republicans want to make, she said that Speaker Kevin McCarthy stated that Medicaid funds are not in danger, just as he had previously assured that Social Security and Medicare would not be cut.

The House Republican majority has not yet officially presented its proposals for tax cuts, the issue that will dominate the federal legislative debate in the coming months.