From the 13,787 residents that Guánica had in April 2020, the population dropped to 12,800 in July 2022. (Xavier García)

Washington – As the island faces a continuing population decline, Puerto Rico’s southern municipalities, which have been hard-hit by recent natural disasters, have lost the most residents.

