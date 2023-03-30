💬See comments
Washington – As the island faces a continuing population decline, Puerto Rico’s southern municipalities, which have been hard-hit by recent natural disasters, have lost the most residents.
- ⎙
Thursday, March 30, 2023 - 1:47 p.m.
Washington – As the island faces a continuing population decline, Puerto Rico’s southern municipalities, which have been hard-hit by recent natural disasters, have lost the most residents.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: