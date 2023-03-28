Governor Pedro Pierluisi, center, and Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, during an act to demand statehood from Congress.
Governor Pedro Pierluisi, center, and Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, during an act to demand statehood from Congress. (Suministrada)

Washington - The firms responsible for lobbying in Washington representing the Puerto Rico Executive Branch had contracts for some $15.76 million during the first two years of this administration.

💬See comments