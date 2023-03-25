Two men, ages 72 and 55, drowned Friday in separate incidents on the beaches of Rio Grande and Fajardo, respectively, police said.

According to authorities, the victims did not reside in Puerto Rico.

The first incident occurred on PR-988, near the Bosque Mar apartments, in events reported at 11:30 a.m.

A call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System alerted of a situation at the site, prompting police and emergency medical personnel to mobilize to the scene, where they found the body of Miguel Rivera, 72.

The man lived in the state of New Mexico, in the United States.

Meanwhile, at about 12:08 p.m., another man drowned, this time at Escondida beach, in Fajardo.

Following a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System, police and emergency management personnel went to the scene, where the body of Donald Neeper, 55, a resident of Ohio, United States, was lying.

Police reported that both cases are being investigated by officers assigned to the Fajardo Criminal Investigations Corps, in conjunction with prosecutor Christian Román.

With these cases, so far this year, 14 people have drowned, of which at least half were tourists, according to data compiled by El Nuevo Día.

Meteorologist Lee Ann Inglés Serrano, from the National Weather Service (NWS), in San Juan, said in an interview with El Nuevo Día that this weekend a swell event similar to the one from the past two weeks is not expected, but there will be dangerous sea conditions on beaches exposed to the Atlantic Ocean, including Río Grande and Fajardo.

“We have, right now, the high risk of sea currents and it comes as a mild pulse of swell and an increase in winds. The winds are between 10 to 15 knots. We will have a small craft operator warning in effect from 2:00 a.m. Saturday until 2:00 a.m. next Monday,” she noted.