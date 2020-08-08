Washington Resident Commissioner, Jenniffer González Colón, welcomed yesterday U.S. President Donald Trump´s most recent executive order, which she said: “lays the groundwork to put Puerto Rico on the road to bringing manufacturing to the island.”

The executive order directs all federal agencies to only buy essential drugs, medical countermeasures, and critical supplies from U.S.-based manufacturers.

Trump's policy aims to expedite the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for U.S. producers and to collect information from this industry as part of a supply chain analysis.

This, González Colón explained, includes medical equipment, medical supplies, masks, gloves, goggles, and respirators. It also seeks to expedite the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations.

“This allows us to have a robust national supply chain development, using Puerto Rico as a link,” she said.

González added the order goes hand in hand with the bill she filed in Congress in July, which U.S. Senator Marco Rubio introduced this week in the U.S. Senate.

PUBLICIDAD

"This order is consistent with what we have been working on with the office," she said.

González Colón and Rubio's bill grants tax credits to pharmaceutical and medical product manufacturing companies that relocate to economically distressed areas such as Puerto Rico.

This bicameral initiative offers tax credits of 40 percent for salaries and investments, 40 percent for purchases from minority businesses, and 30 percent for local purchases.

If the company comes from abroad, tax credits increase to 60 percent for salaries and fringe benefits and 50 percent for purchases of goods and services within economically distressed areas.