Washington, D.C. - The U.S. House Republican majority is interested in knowing how the disbursement and use of funds for the reconstruction of the power grid is proceeding, according to Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González.

“There have been requests,” González said, reiterating her support for the probe opened by the leadership of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee into U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s trips to Puerto Rico.

González, who is a Republican, said she does not yet know if there will be hearings on these matters.

“I will always support any requests for information. It is a function that Congress has over any agency head,” the Resident Commissioner in Washington said, recalling that both the Energy and Commerce Committee and the Natural Resources Committee have jurisdiction over the island’s energy system.

U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) and Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigations Chairman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) sent a letter to Granholm requesting her to detail the costs and activities of her four trips to Puerto Rico to oversee the rebuilding of the power grid.

With the focus on Puerto Rico, the Republican lawmakers asked Granholm in the letter to present, by May 8, the names and job titles of all staff, including security, support staff, and advance teams who accompanied her on any domestic or international trip since she took office in February 2021. They also requested a list of expenses and a list of official activities and meetings and all accompanying meeting minutes.

The letter triggered criticism from Democrats Raúl Grijalva (Minority Leader of the Natural Resources Committee (Arizona) and Puerto Rican Nydia Velázquez (New York), but Commissioner González came out in support of her Republican colleagues’ request and went further, affirming that there must be transparency in the use of federal funds to modernize the grid, which totals approximately $11.5 billion. Then, Pedro Pierluisi, a Democrat who may face González for the New Progressive Party (PNP) gubernatorial nomination, defended Granholm’s efforts.

Noting that the Republican lawmakers’ statement linked the trips to the island with others to France, Australia, Mexico, and Singapore and that they were investigating Granholm for “frequent international travel,” the Department of Energy (DOE) stressed the importance of the Secretary’s work on Puerto Rico.

González said she spoke with Rodgers and that the congresswoman pointed out that the reference to international travel was to other countries, not Puerto Rico. But, González insisted, it is valid for the committee chairwoman to want to look into the results of Granholm’s trips to Puerto Rico.

“How many permits (to rebuild the grid) have been approved? How many contracts have been signed? How much has been invested? This is something that should be made public,” said González, who believes that any hearing on Granholm’s trips and the reconstruction of the power grid will depend on the information obtained from the Energy Secretary.

Pierluisi indicated that “from day one” he has praised President Joe Biden’s initiative to accelerate the rebuilding of the power grid, which included the appointment of Granholm to oversee the process and assist the Puerto Rico government in developing a system based entirely on renewable sources.

“Since assuming her role in Puerto Rico last October, Secretary Granholm has been very proactive, meeting not only with officials of my administration in all agencies that have to do with the energy issue but also with all private entities and non-profit organizations interested in this. She has also visited the areas of greatest need in order to make informed decisions regarding the use of the funds allocated by Congress and to assist the Government of Puerto Rico with the transformation of the electric system,” Governor Pierluisi told El Nuevo Día.