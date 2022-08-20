Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González yesterday added fuel to the wave of criticism against LUMA Energy when she urged the Pedro Pierluisi administration to evaluate canceling the contract with the company operating the island’s electricity transmission and distribution systems.

In a Facebook Live video, González said that Justice Secretary Domingo Emanuelli, the Energy Bureau, and the Public-Private Partnerships Authority (P3) should begin analyzing how to rescind the contract and added that she hopes the Fiscal Oversight Board would not seek to tie the government of Puerto Rico with an agreement that “does not serve the people or the infrastructure.

LUMA, she said, “has not been effective in providing an efficient electricity system to citizens...”. “No government or customer has to be tied to poor service. And if the contract that was signed to improve the service, then it cannot make it worse. We are still in hurricane season... and we cannot expect to have a company that does not even know how to handle a breakdown,” said the Commissioner, who added that her advisors are examining alternatives to end the contract.

Fermín Fontanés, P3 executive director, said in written statements that canceling the contract without just cause would represent a direct cost of $115 million for the government. This sum would grow when adding “the costs related to a transition while carrying out a new bidding process, which also entails additional costs for the government that could total about $400 million,” Fontanés said.

Also in written statements, the island’s Justice Secretary said that if the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority, the agency responsible for overseeing the LUMA Energy contract, “needs and requests that the Justice Department collaborate in an analysis of the agreement, we are available to collaborate”.

Gonzalez’s remarks came as Pierluisi opened the New Progressive Party Convention, an event from which Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner excused herself because she was on her honeymoon. On Thursday, after a series of problems in the transmission and distribution network that have left hundreds of thousands of customers in the dark, Pierluisi expressed for the first time dissatisfaction with LUMA’s performance.

“I am not going to say that in such a blunt way. What I am saying is that we are evaluating its performance and there has to be a significant change in its execution,” the governor answered yesterday when asked whether LUMA Energy’s poor performance, as reflected in the Energy Bureau evaluation, constituted a breach of contract.

In written statements, LUMA said that “the people of Puerto Rico deserve an electricity system that is reliable and resilient and that overcomes the years of failures that long preceded LUMA”.

‘We respectfully urge elected officials to put the past behind them, work hand in hand with us, and support the thousands of LUMA men and women who are leading the rebuilding of the power system. We all share a responsibility to focus on making positive change and to work collaboratively to achieve a better energy future for all Puerto Ricans,” the statement added.

Under the agreement, LUMA has the prerogative to stop operating the grid if the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) debt restructuring process has not been completed. If LUMA decides to continue with the contract, which the company said will do, the 15-year agreement with the Puerto Rico government goes into effect in December.