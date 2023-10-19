💬See comments
Seeking $189.6 million in damages for alleged fraud, embezzlement, unjust enrichment, and other alleged illegal acts, U.S. investor John Paulson filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court against his former partner, Fahad Ghaffar.
- ⎙
Thursday, October 19, 2023 - 12:49 p.m.
Seeking $189.6 million in damages for alleged fraud, embezzlement, unjust enrichment, and other alleged illegal acts, U.S. investor John Paulson filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court against his former partner, Fahad Ghaffar.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: