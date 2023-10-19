Suite de St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort
The 74-page lawsuit details 21 counts against Ghaffar for alleged fraud and deceptive schemes to siphon money from Paulson’s companies for his own benefit and that of the Pakistani-born investor’s friends and family. (Wanda Liz Vega Dávila)

Seeking $189.6 million in damages for alleged fraud, embezzlement, unjust enrichment, and other alleged illegal acts, U.S. investor John Paulson filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court against his former partner, Fahad Ghaffar.

