“Young people today have some extraordinary challenges to live up to,” says university leader, who will retire in August
July 14, 2024 - 7:00 PM
“Young people today have some extraordinary challenges to live up to,” says university leader, who will retire in August
July 14, 2024 - 7:00 PM
Ponce - “Education is the great platform for the transformation of Puerto Rico,” says Dr. Jorge Iván Vélez Arocho with conviction. After all, he has dedicated his life to that vision, to transforming the lives of hundreds of thousands of young people and adults who passed through his classrooms when he was a university professor and whose dreams he guarded as the leader of two of the country’s leading institutions of higher education.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: