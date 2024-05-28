Jose “Coquito” Lopez Mystery: The revealing justice report and the narco’s alleged link to NPP Politicians

His power exceeded the walls of the “castle” he ruled for years in Carolina and his word “counted” on the street. In the shadow of his drug trafficking “empire,” he hobnobbed with political figures, even visiting legislative offices, donating at a political fundraiser and “bragging” about his influence.

In the media coverage of crime, his name did not ring out like those of Alex Trujillo or Angelo Millones, other criminals of his era. But that changed in 2006, when his murder uncovered a scandal that splashed legislators, artists and law enforcement officials.

He was Jose “Coquito” Lopez Rosario, also known as “Coco”, leader -until his murder- of drug distribution in the now defunct Torres de Sabana residential area. He died on July 28, 2006 after being shot in Carolina. It was never known who gave the order to end his life.

“I can tell that (‘Coquito’) was a powerful person... in terms of the influence he had in the residential neighborhood. Obviously, he was the number one in the residencial at the time, plus he also had power in the street against other drug traffickers at the time and his word, as they say, his word was worth, he had weight in the street,” said federal prosecutor Alberto Lopez Rocafort, supervisor of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office’s Gangs Unit.

PUBLICIDAD

Beyond drug trafficking, the figure of “Coquito” became notorious after the fatal attempt on his life in 2006, when he was linked to senators Héctor Martínez and Lornna Soto, and the then vice president of the House of Representatives, Epifanio “Epi” Jiménez Cruz, all from the Carolina region. Another figure noted for his relationship with the narco was Eric Correa Rivera, then an advisor to Martínez, who referred to Lopez Rosario as his “foster brother.

In a report dated August 1, 2007, the Justice Department concluded that there were no criminal ties between Lopez Rosario and Martinez, Soto and Jimenez Cruz. However, it corroborated, through 53 affidavits and several interviews, that they shared in activities and looked out for his health after he was hospitalized in 2006.

El Nuevo Día requested this report, but Justice denied the request for information under the Transparency and Expedited Procedure for Access to Public Information Act (Act 141 of 2019), “since the Department does not have the requested documents.” In addition, the agency declined to give an interview.

After an extensive search, the voluminous 244-page document was provided to this newspaper by the Tomás Bonilla Feliciano Legislative Library.

Photo of Senator Héctor Martínez (center) and drug trafficker José "Coquito" López Rosario (behind Martínez), during one of the visits to the country's prisons in January 2006. (Archivo)

The report states that Martinez intervened to process “Coco’s” firearms license in 2004. But, according to Martinez, he did not formally meet Lopez Rosario until December 2005, when Correa Rivera introduced him to him at an activity in Torres de Sabana. The document adds that Correa Rivera was the one who asked Martinez to assist “his friend” with the license.

PUBLICIDAD

In an testimony included in the Justice investigation, a police agent asked Lopez Rosario how he obtained the license, to which he responded: “Money does everything.”

According to the report, Martinez and Lopez Rosario “shared together in friendship” on several occasions. In addition, the drug trafficker visited the office of the then senator on at least three occasions “in early and mid-January 2006.”

As for Soto and Jimenez Cruz, the Justice report says that “both knew Lopez Rosario and came to share with him in various political and social activities.”

Cover of the Justice Department report on the "Coquito" case. Because it contains information that could be classified as confidential, El Nuevo Día will not publish the full document. (El Nuevo Día)

Jiménez Cruz could not be reached for an interview, while Correa Rivera - who was a former New Progressive Party (NPP) representative and is now running for mayor of Trujillo Alto - did not answer calls and text messages. Martinez and Soto declined to answer questions from El Nuevo Día.

“For me, it is a closed chapter,” said Martinez when contacted by this newspaper to talk about the issue, which closes the third season of Las Caras del Crimen, focused on the history of the main gangs in the country.

Meanwhile, Ramon Alejandro Pabon, Soto’s spokesman, said the current mayor of Canovanas “was the victim of a partisan political hoax and power struggles in the Senate at the time. After a malicious media campaign full of lies against her, a series of investigations by local and federal authorities were unleashed, from which Lornna Soto came out clean and untainted”.

A person with knowledge of the facts, who preferred not to identify himself, alleged that Martinez referred to Lopez Rosario as his “brother”. He added that the group involved in the controversy appeared to have “a network” of contacts in public security agencies.

PUBLICIDAD

The notorious drug trafficker, who was murdered in 2006, had an immense mural in the now defunct Torres de Sabana residential complex in Carolina, which was covered with paint by then governor Luis Fortuño. (Suministrada)

“Regarding the alleged ties that ‘Coquito’ Lopez had with politicians and police officers, I can’t comment on that at the moment, because today these are matters that are still under investigation,” said U.S. District Attorney Lopez Rocafort. He did not deny or confirm that there is an active investigation.

Martinez’s “assistant”

Martinez was the most affected by the scandal, when it was revealed that he took “Coquito” as his “aide” to several prisons in the island, while he was president of the Senate Public Security Committee. At one point, Martinez denied knowing the drug trafficker, but both were captured in photos of the visits; “Coquito” was always visible a few steps away from the then NPP legislator.

According to one of the declarations, during the visit to Las Cucharas prison in Ponce on January 19, 2006, Lopez Rosario “talked with inmates in different instances and immediately turned to Senator Martinez Maldonado and offered him comments in his ear. In addition, several interviewees refer to the “flashy” clothing of the man, who in file photos of this newspaper appears wearing pink and light blue shirts during visits.”

On February 15, 2006, when a preliminary report related to the hearings was being discussed on the Senate floor, Justice said that “Coquito” was in the stands.

The then secretary of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Miguel Pereira, was the one who ordered sworn statements to be taken from the custody officers who were in charge of the group’s entry into the prisons. Pereira also provided copies of the entry books of the institutions, in which Lopez Rosario’s signature appears.

PUBLICIDAD

Sign-in sheet for Guerrero Correctional Complex, in Aguadilla, which shows the signature of José "Coquito" López Rosario, confirming his visit on January 27, 2006. (Archivo)

The report also recounts the interactions between the politicians involved and “Coquito,” such as meetings in restaurants, in Martínez’s own residence and in political activities. In the case of the former legislator, it says that this “demonstrates a relationship that goes beyond casual encounters and goes beyond a close friendship.”

On the other hand, according to the document, on February 14, 2006, “Coco” attended a fundraising activity of Soto, then senator, at the Caribe Hilton hotel, “where Lopez Rosario’s wife (Jeannelly Chiclana) was next to him and donated $500.″ It adds that he had the personal number of Soto and Martinez.

Meanwhile, the report states that Jimenez Cruz “maintained a friendly relationship with Lopez Rosario” and that he was present at events such as “the Fiesta de Reyes of 2005 and 2006″ organized by “Coquito”. In addition, he visited the narco on two occasions at the Rio Piedras Medical Center, when he was hospitalized for the fatal wounds he received on July 22, 2006.

According to press reports from 2006 to 2010 reviewed by El Nuevo Día, Soto had planned to attend “Coquito’s” wake, but declined on the advice of current senator Thomas Rivera Schatz. Jimenez Cruz attended the wake and the funeral, according to the Justice investigation.

“ Regarding the alleged links that ‘Coquito’ López had with politicians and police officers, I cannot comment at this time, because today these are matters that are still under investigation. ”

Although the report states that “there is no evidence linking the legislators to the commission of a crime,” it emphasizes that “we do understand that they should have avoided associating with this person, who was under investigation by state and federal authorities in relation to drug trafficking, which should not have gone unnoticed due to the apparent signs that this person was showing.”

PUBLICIDAD

Another document that evidenced the link between Martinez and “Coquito” was the sworn statement made by then Senator Sila Maria Gonzalez Calderon in October 2006.

Among other things, it states that Martinez attended a party organized by “Coco” at Torres de Sabana between the last weeks of December 2005 and the first week of January 2006, that Lopez Rosario attended a lunch in which Correa Rivera and Martinez participated, that Martinez took the narco to his visits to the prisons because he “knew many people there,” and that “Coquito” and Correa Rivera visited Martinez’ residence on the night of Jan. 23, 2006.

Gonzalez Calderon declined to give an interview to El Nuevo Día.

Extensive criminal history

López Rosario, who was born on September 18, 1976, in Carolina, suffered four attempts on his life. The first occurred in 1996.

Lopez Rosario, right, wearing a bright pink shirt, while Hector Martinez talks with several inmates. (Archivo)

In 2005, days after the fourth assassination attempt against him, six people were killed. According to the police investigation at the time, all of the deceased were related to the attempt against Lopez Rosario “for control of the Cerámica and Jardines de Country Club point,” according to the Justice report.

Four felony charges - including murder and attempted murder - were filed against the man, in which in two cases firearms and “a large amount of money” were seized, according to the agency’s investigation. Controlled substances - cocaine and heroin - were also seized from their companions.

In spite of this, in all cases he was acquitted, as they were dismissed or filed.

According to a police officer interviewed by Justicia as part of its investigation, “Coquito” told him - in January 2006, during a lunch in which Martínez and Correa Rivera were present - that he had “confidants” within the Uniformed that he paid.

PUBLICIDAD

López Rosario died on July 28, 2006, after being shot by unknown assailants a few days earlier. (Suministrada)

Dr. Victor Garcia Toro, a sociologist and criminologist, said it is recognized that many criminals exert some influence in government spheres “and the case of ‘Coquito’ was one that made it clear that this existed,” he said.

“Traditionally, in the context of the United States, other countries and here, the world of drug trafficking and arms trafficking is understood to have direct links with the economic elite and the political elite,” said the expert. “The story of ‘Coquito’, who died unhappily at a very young age, left a bit of an aftertaste in terms of the fact that we could have found out a little more, we could have taken justice or taken action in the matter, and we couldn’t,” he said.

Regarding the silence that prevails among the parties involved in one way or another, almost 19 years after the murder of “Coco”, García Toro argued that it should not be surprising, since the case remained unresolved.

“There was a question between actions and perceptions that did not satisfy, as the saying goes, neither Greeks nor Trojans, because nothing was proven despite the fact that all doubts were left in the air. For a politician, doubts in the air incriminate him,” he stated. “There was no way to close the case, but it was left open. So, politicians, relatives, people involved, including people who gave testimony, do not want this to come out again to the public light.”

---

How was the report prepared?

The process to elaborate the reports on López Rosario began at the end of January 2024. Because of the age of this case, the investigation began with a review of dozens of stories published by El Nuevo Día and Primera Hora between 2006 and 2010.

PUBLICIDAD

The preparation of these stories was plagued by obstacles from the beginning, as many of the people contacted declined to offer interviews.

In addition, this media outlet made a request for information to Justicia to have access to a 244-page report that the agency disclosed in 2007, which went into the link that several politicians had with López Rosario. The agency alleged that it did not have the requested document.

For two months, the agency contacted journalists and politicians of the time, agencies such as the Office of Government Ethics, and the presidencies of the Senate and the House of Representatives, but none of them found the document.

Three days prior to the publication of the first story on “Coquito”, the Tomás Bonilla Feliciano Legislative Library informed this newspaper that it had found the 244-page report.

---

Lee este reportaje en español.

---