Along his career path, Judge Juan R. Torruella - the first Puerto Rican to sit on the U.S. Boston Circuit Court of Appeals - built a voluminous legal legacy dedicated to fighting, both from his seat and from the public debate, the colonial situation of Puerto Rico.

“He still had many cases. He didn’t want to retire, he felt he had a lot to contribute and a lot to resolve,” said Amarilis De Soto, who was his Law Clerk at United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit over the last six years and who pointed out that the judge was on the panel considering the challenge to the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corporation (COFINA) adjustment plan.

Torruella - the first and only Puerto Rican judge on the First Circuit Court of Appeals, which reviews cases in Puerto Rico’s jurisdiction, and a tireless critic of the island’s colonial situation - died Monday at about 6 a.m., after suffering a massive heart attack following complications with diabetes. He was 87 years old.

He still had on his desk a case related to PROMESA -whose constitutionality he had questioned since it was passed into law-, and he would have probably had to deal with current cases about extending federal programs to Puerto Rico.

The most prominent Puerto Rican

Except for U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, at the federal level, Torruella must be the most influential Puerto Rican regarding the island’s constitutional affairs, said Professor Carlos Ramos of the Inter American University Law School.

The other Puerto Rican appeals judge is José A. Cabranes. But he is in the Second Circuit, based in New York, which has no direct jurisdiction over the island, as is the case in Boston, where Torruella served since 1984.

Torruella has been hospitalized since last week for diabetes-related leg problems.

In the two Federal Court buildings in San Juan, in Hato Rey and Old San Juan, flags were at half-mast since yesterday afternoon.

Torruella served on the Boston Circuit Court of Appeals for 36 years, which he presided over from 1994 to 2001. Not only was he the first Puerto Rican in that judicial panel, but he was also the only Hispanic.

He began his career as a law clerk for Pedro Pimental, then Associate Justice of the Puerto Rico Supreme Court.

In 1974, former President Gerald Ford appointed him to the Federal Court in San Juan, where he served as Chief Justice from 1982 to 1984, when he was promoted to the First Circuit by then U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

He always kept an office in Old San Juan.

“His career was marked by his endless dedication to justice and his deep concern for equality and fairness,” said Puerto Rico Supreme Court Chief Justice Maite Oronoz Rodríguez, who noted that Torruella issued over 2,000 opinions.

As soon as he arrived at the appellate court, he published the book that described his legal vision of the island: “The Supreme Court and Puerto Rico: The Doctrine of Separate and Unequal” (1985).

As a judge, Torruella -a statehood supported-, led recent decisions in which he insisted on the unconstitutionality of the Fiscal Oversight Board and its colonial character.

He was also part of the panel of First Circuit judges that in 2012 - in a Massachusetts case - declared unconstitutional the law that only recognized marriage between a man and a woman, for excluding same-sex couples from federal benefits that opposite-sex couples receive.

Although overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, Torruella headed the First Circuit panel that on February 15, 2019, determined that the 2016 appointments to the Board were unconstitutional, as they were federal officials who should have been confirmed by the Senate.

The U.S. Supreme Court determined that the members were constitutionally appointted, after concluding that the members of the fiscal body are “territorial” officials.

San Juan, PR Federal Building. Circuit Judge Juan R Torruella.

Fighting discrimination

In April, a First Circuit Appeals panel, also led by Torruella, determined that based on the constitutional right to equal protection of the laws, there is no rational basis for excluding island residents from the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program.

The appellate court then confirmed the decision of San Juan Federal Court Judge Gustavo Gelpí, who concluded that José Luis Vaello Madero, who began receiving SSI as a New York resident, does not have to return $28,081 he received when he moved to Puerto Rico.

Last December, Torruella was the dissenting voice of a panel that refused to stop the federal ban on cockfighting that Congress extended to Puerto Rico. Although he did not express himself in favor of or against the ban, Torruella did argue that at least they should have waited to hear the plaintiffs' position.

“This is a law which was passed without Puerto Ricans having any participation in its enactment, which concerns matters that have a long tradition in local history…The least that should be done is stay its enforcement until they are heard,” Torruela wrote

For Torruella, given inaction by Congress, the judicial system is tasked with correcting the discriminatory treatment that citizens who reside in Puerto Rico face.

In that sense, he was a dissenting voice in the cases, mainly litigated by attorney Gregorio Igartúa, in which the First Circuit refused to grant island residents, above Congress, the right to vote for the president of the United States or to elect Congress members.

In an article published in the Harvard Law Review, Torruella warned against redecorating the colonial relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States, following the imposition of PROMESA, concerned about the legacy of that statute and the Board. In an interview with El Nuevo Día, Torruella ironically later asked “in what century” the federal board will stop operating.

For Torruella, imposing PROMESA represented an attack on the limited democracy of Puerto Ricans and he said he feared that the statute could fuel violence on the island. “This confrontation, which is what I should call it, brings to light that we are a colony,” Torruella said in a 2016 interview.

Torruella was also part of one of the most significant judicial decisions in recent history in Puerto Rico.

As part of a panel in Boston, he voted to overturn the San Juan federal judge Gustavo Gelpí decision declaring null and void the votes from the 2004 election that had marks under the symbol of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) and, at the same time, under the then-Popular candidate for governor, Aníbal Acevedo Vilá.

Boston decided that these votes, known as “pivazo ballots” should be counted, which gave Acevedo Vilá victory over Pedro Rosselló.

“When I think of Judge Torruellas, that popular expression comes to mind that the older the wine the better it tastes,” said Julio Fontanet, former president of the Bar Association and now dean of the Interamerican University Law School, who recalled his advanced positions in favor of legalizing controlled substances and against the colony.

An environment advocate

Fontanet said Torruella was also a strong defender of the environment, a stance he said he was advancing along his career path.

Vivian Neptune, dean of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) Law School, recalled that she chaired the panel that decided a lawsuit by the government of Puerto Rico against the U.S. Navy for the damage that military practices were doing to the coral reefs in Vieques.

“The case reached the U.S. Supreme Court and forced the Navy to make an environmental impact statement,” Neptune recalled.

“Judge Torruella was an example of the importance of having an active judiciary, both on and off the court. His legacy will not be limited to his judicial opinions, since he was a powerful voice as a speaker and author of legal works in which he courageously analyzed the inequalities and inequities of the relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States,” added Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico Luis Estrella.

In addition to his renowned career as a jurist, Torruella was a sportsman all his life. He stood out as a volleyball player, a basketball player, and, above all, a sailor.

As a sailing athlete, he participated in four Olympic Games throughout his life: Tokyo 1964, México 1968, Munich 1972, and Montreal 1976. He was also a medalist in Central America and the Caribbean. In 1998, he received the prestigious silver Olympic Order for his contributions to Olympism and for his support for sports.

“I will always be grateful for his friendship and willingness to help our Olympic Committee,” said David Bernier, former president of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee (COPUR, Spanish acronym), former Secretary of State and former Popular candidate for governor.

“My way of exercising was the sea. My psychiatrist was the sea. Many of my friends also came from my activities at sea,” Torruella said.