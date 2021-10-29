Just 48 hours after Bill 1003 became Act 53-2021, the Puerto Rico Title III Cases Mediation Team informed Judge Laura Taylor Swain that, according to their perspective, she can continue with the Plan of Adjustment (POA) confirmation process scheduled for next November 8.

“By this statement, which is filed in advance of the November 2, 2021 deadline to provide the Court with maximum notice, the Mediation Team confirms that (a) all parties in interest with whom members of the Mediation Team have communicated since the Status Conference have engaged in good faith best efforts, and (b)the Mediation Team reasonably believes that the Confirmation Hearing can be expected to move forward as currently scheduled,” reads the report signed by Judge Barbara J. Houser.

Judge Houser is the Chief Judge of the Bankruptcy Court in the Northern District of Texas and, since her appointment to the Mediation Team, has led all mediated negotiations leading up to the POA, as well as the restructuring of the Sales Tax Financing Corporation (Cofina).

Making it clear that the Mediation Team does not take any position on whether the POA meets the applicable requirements to be confirmed, Houser included in her report the position the Board disclosed earlier in the day regarding Act 53, formerly House Bill 1003.

Houser stated in her report that, for the Board, the statute is “acceptable” and that “the Oversight Board is willing to move forward with the confirmation process with appropriate adjustments to the proposed confirmation order.”

According to the amendments

Houser’s report came just hours after the Board revealed they were satisfied with the latest version of House Bill 1003. The controversy surrounding the bill’s language prompted Judge Swain to call an urgent status conference in which she indicated that, after a bankruptcy process that has already taken four and a half years and a POA confirmation hearing already scheduled, she was running out of patience with Puerto Rico.

“The Oversight Board carefully reviewed Act 53-2021 (former House Bill 1003) adopted by the Puerto Rico Legislature and signed by Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi on October 26, 2021, and concluded that the changes the Legislature made to the amended legislation following the October 25, 2021 hearing by the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico form the basis for the issuance of new general obligation bonds that is part of the 7th Amended Plan of Adjustment,” the entity said in a written statement.

“I am relieved and pleased that we are back on track and can move forward with the Plan of Adjustment to end Puerto Rico’s painful bankruptcy,” said Board President David Skeel, adding that the plan on the table reduces the central government’s debt to sustainable levels and its confirmation will provide the shoe for “sustainable economic growth.”

The Board’s public statement, however, did not refer to the brief the Board filed Wednesday night containing the final arguments in favor of the POA in its seventh version.

The brief supporting the proposed debt restructuring does not detail how the POA would be amended to reflect the agreement with the Legislature on pension cuts, nor does it make any reference to the funds that would be available for the University of Puerto Rico or municipalities.

Pedro Pierluisi indicated that “Puerto Rico is on the road to recovery”.

“The wise decision to move forward with the confirmation of the POA to make the restructuring of the Puerto Rico government’s debt viable is a great step towards Puerto Rico’s promising future,” said the governor.

Pierluisi thanked the Board for “its willingness to reach the consensus that Puerto Rico needs” to redirect efforts toward rebuilding the island.

Full steam ahead

Meanwhile, following the Board’s statements, Judge Swain issued an order to update the process to be followed for the POA confirmation, including prejudice to discuss the motions filed in Puerto Rico’s Title III case to exclude statements or evidence from the judge’s analysis.

Swain will preside over the pretrial to rule on so-called motions “in limine” for the court’s consideration and has asked the Board to prepare an agenda for that purpose.

Previously, the Board had asked Swain, when analyzing the POA, not to consider what is outlined in the fiscal plan as a benchmark, but the judge denied that request earlier this month during the October general hearing.

According to PROMESA, the POA must be “consistent” with the certified fiscal plan for the Title III agency, in this case, the central government.