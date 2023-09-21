New York – WHACK. WHACK. WHACK. The noise made by Angel “Piraña” Jiménez and his machetes echoed inside the trailer. It was Saturday noon, and Jiménez had just opened his lechonera, La Piraña, in the South Bronx. His sharp knife sliced through the skin of the pig he had been slow cooking since the night before. By 11:00 a.m., the line had begun to form. Customers walked into the trailer in groups of three. “Dímelo, chulo,” Jiménez greeted his customers and took orders wearing a blue apron and a pava (straw hat).