Washington - Both presidents of Puerto Rico’s legislative chambers hope that Joe Biden´s commitments will help advance the island’s agenda in Washington, D.C., where they expect to have a strong presence.

In separate interviews, Senate President José Luis Dalmau Santiago and House Speaker Rafael “Tatito” Hernández Montañez indicated that they will dedicate resources and time to Puerto Rican issues in the federal capital, sometimes with a different vision than Governor Pedro Pierluisi´s, and to offer the other face of a government divided in terms of its political control and a multi-party Legislature.

“There are 42 points outlined in Joe Biden’s plan for Puerto Rico. We are going to follow up on them,” said Dalmau Santiago, who doesn’t rule out reopening the Senate office in Washington D.C. he promoted and which operated under Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz.

PUBLICIDAD

Hernández Montañez, who plans to travel to Washington today to attend Biden’s inauguration tomorrow, said that “it is essential to have some kind of structure (in Washington D.C.) to advance the causes of our people.”

The House leader said he expects to finalize the contract with a consulting firm this week and have meetings with lobbying firms. He hopes to hire at least one lobbying team, although he would ideally have preferred to have one dedicated to the status debate and one focused on other issues, such as welfare programs, that might have consensus with other parties.

“It’s always good to have a liaison there,” said Dalmau Santiago, interviewed on the “Desde Washington” podcast, indicating that he will be asking proposals from lobbying firms to decide whether they have enough budget.

Dalmau Santiago said that the Legislature should demand that Congress specify “what they are willing to do about Puerto Rico, what paths they are willing to negotiate.”

“It is enough. Every time four years, Republicans and Democrats include in their agenda their plan to address the status of Puerto Rico, and after the elections, they tell Puerto Ricans, ‘we are going to wait for this or that, we are going to wait for them to agree.’” We must demand concrete answers from Congress on the issues of statehood, commonwealth, associated republic, and independence,” he added.

The immediate agenda

For both legislative leaders, one of the top priorities is for President-elect Biden to fulfill his promise to speed up the disbursement of funds pledged for Puerto Rico´s reconstruction after the devastating Hurricane María and to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

PUBLICIDAD

The House leader believes Biden must fulfill his promise to remove restrictions on access to funds allocated to Puerto Rico to mitigate the damage caused by Hurricane María, which affects, for example, the $20.223 billion approved under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Program.

“In general, federal government regulations - under the Donald Trump administration - have not allowed the money to arrive,” said Hernández Montañez.

Dalmau Santiago announced the creation of a commission to oversee this reconstruction process, which will also include efforts to mitigate the damage caused by the 2020 earthquakes.

Hernández Montañez said Biden’s agenda should begin by withdrawing the Trump administration’s challenge to the First Circuit Court of Appeals decision that opens the door for Puerto Rico residents to access the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program, a controversy that the U.S. Supreme Court has yet to decide whether to review.

Both SSI and Biden’s promises to get Puerto Rico’s parity on Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and nutrition assistance - welcomed by Congressional Democrats - issues on which legislative leaders will have to agree with Governor Pierluisi and Washington D.C. Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González.

Dalmau Santiago also advocated defending the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) budget and cockfighting.

They also believe it is important, in turn, to promote legislation such as the bills pushed by Democratic Senator Robert Menández (New Jersey) and Democratic Representative Nydia Velázquez (New York) in 2020 to grant new federal tax incentives - for wages and capital investments - to manufacturing companies in Puerto Rico and the other U.S. territories.

PUBLICIDAD

They will defend their vision on the status issue

The Senate and House presidents´ -both Popular Democratic Party (PPD)- views on status will be different from those of the New Progressive Party (PNP) government.

While the commissioner says that Puerto Rico “exercised self-determination” after 52.5 percent of voters chose statehood on November 3, the House Speakers say that, because of the reaction of the U.S. Senate leadership, it is clear that this theory will not advance in this Congress either.

Hernández Montañez and Dalmau Santiago trust Biden’s reaffirmation, even after the referendum, that he will promote a fair binding status process, with the participation of representatives of all the alternatives.

Hernández Montañez said they will amend a resolution introduced by his caucus to support the proposal that may be re-introduced by Puerto Rican Democrats Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez in favor of a Status Convention that the island’s government decides to convene.

The resolution will be amended so that, instead of supporting the four status alternatives recognized in the 2011 White House report on the current territorial commonwealth, it will specify that the PPD supports a non-territorial and non-colonial commonwealth.

Dalmau Santiago said that the plan by the Puerto Rican congresswomen “is an interesting proposal, but it must be evaluated in its specific concept,” such as the selection of delegates to the convention.

While Hernández Montañez has presented the decolonization committee bill promoted by the Puerto Rico Bar Association, Dalmau Santiago indicated that his status proposal will be made public later and that it will be “discussed with the governor.”

PUBLICIDAD

Although both are open to an Assembly on Status, Dalmau Santiago defends the current Commonwealth - like former Governor Sila María Calderón - by rejecting the description of it as colonial, and arguing that it is “a sui generis (unique) relationship.” However, at the same time, he acknowledges that control remains in the hands of Congress.

Just as he believes there is no future for any unilateral status proposal in Washington, Dalmau Santiago said there is also no chance for a status process legislated in Puerto Rico that does not seek consensus. “Those (unilateral) paths have failed,” he said.

Dalmau Santiago, however, said that the end of the Trump administration is a real relief, because “he looked at Puerto Rico with complete disdain.”