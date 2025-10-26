The joint commission in charge of addressing the draft Plan for Mitigation, Adaptation and Resilience to Climate Change (PMARCC) is set to issue, in the coming days, a report that will reduce the scope of the voluminous document with a view to focusing its content on addressing coastal erosion, the long-term viability of airports and limiting the instances in which communities are relocated, Senator Marissa Jiménez Santoni, president of the legislative body, said Saturday.