Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
26 de octubre de 2025
85°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

prima:Legislature aims to approve scaled-down version of climate change plan

Coastal erosion and air traffic options are two of the priorities identified by Senator Marissa Jimenez Santoni, chairwoman of the joint committee.

October 26, 2025 - 1:16 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Marissa JimÃ©nez Santoni chairs the joint committee in charge of addressing the draft plan to address climate change in Puerto Rico. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

The joint commission in charge of addressing the draft Plan for Mitigation, Adaptation and Resilience to Climate Change (PMARCC) is set to issue, in the coming days, a report that will reduce the scope of the voluminous document with a view to focusing its content on addressing coastal erosion, the long-term viability of airports and limiting the instances in which communities are relocated, Senator Marissa Jiménez Santoni, president of the legislative body, said Saturday.

Tags
Cambio climáticoSenado de Puerto RicoCámara de Representantes de Puerto RicoErosión de costas
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 26 de octubre de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: