Legislature aims to approve scaled-down version of climate change plan
Coastal erosion and air traffic options are two of the priorities identified by Senator Marissa Jimenez Santoni, chairwoman of the joint committee.
October 26, 2025 - 1:16 PM
The joint commission in charge of addressing the draft Plan for Mitigation, Adaptation and Resilience to Climate Change (PMARCC) is set to issue, in the coming days, a report that will reduce the scope of the voluminous document with a view to focusing its content on addressing coastal erosion, the long-term viability of airports and limiting the instances in which communities are relocated, Senator Marissa Jiménez Santoni, president of the legislative body, said Saturday.
