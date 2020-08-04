When José Ortiz concludes his last day of work at the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) tomorrow, his name will be ranked tenth on the list of executive directors that led the public utility over a decade.

But although Ortiz’s departure may serve to calm the waters in the face of Sunday’s primary race, with Wanda Vázquez Garced seeking the New Progressive Party (PNP) candidacy for governor, it will not put an end to the blackouts, voltage fluctuations that destroy appliances, or delays in customer service, some voices told El Nuevo Día.

Yesterday, different civic, union and political representatives welcomed the departure of the engineer, who had been the head of PREPA for just over two years.

Timmy Boyle, of the Southeastern Environmental Community Alliance and spokesman for the Alianza Energía Renovable Ahora (AERA, Spanish acronym), celebrated Ortiz’s departure. But he went on to say that PREPA’s underlying problem is how they have been managing the utility over the past few years, making it an economic burden for Puerto Rico, instead of an instrument of development and benefit for the people. Other voices related to PREPA’s operation said that deficiencies in the public corporation go beyond who heads it.

“Whoever assumes the leadership of the agency must continue with interconnection processes and installing two-way meters, showing commitment to advancing the goal of more energy resilience and to implement a program that will allow renewable energy to reach more Puerto Rican homes and businesses,” said Jeramfel Lozada, president of the Renewable Energy Contractors & Consultants Association (Aconer, Spanish acronym).

Ortiz submitted his resignation effective tomorrow after nearly half a million customers were left without power last week before, during, or after Tropical Storm Isaias, and following a meeting last Sunday between Vázquez Garced and PREPA Governing Board President Ralph Kreil.

“When I was originally asked to take over as PREPA executive director, I committed to two years of service; and it´s been 24 months. My resignation comes at an appropriate time in the transformation of PREPA into the modern energy company that all Puerto Ricans deserve,” Ortiz said in writing.

According to sources Ortiz, who had the support of the Oversight Board, had been considering his resignation for months and would have made the gasification of San Juan Units 5 and 6 and the contract with LUMA Energy to operate the power grid, his last moves.

The governor’s reasons

However, last Sunday, just a week before primary elections, while thousands of customers were in the dark, it was Vázquez Garced who would have asked him to step down.

“I had made some expressions regarding dissatisfaction with the response,” Vázquez Garced said yesterday during a press conference and added that as days went by “there were still citizens who did not have power and that consequently affected the water supply in many places, so I met with PREPA Governing) board president (Kreil) and told him that I needed explanations, and said that if decisions were necessary regarding the management and all the directors, who handled or how the response to the citizens was handled, then decisions have to be made. That was the request I made.”

Unlike Ricardo Rosselló Nevares, this is not the first time the governor has let go of agency heads when amid an emergency, the way they handle the situation is criticized. In January, after the earthquakes and the discovery of a warehouse with undistributed supplies, Vázquez Garced aked Carlos Acevedo - former NMEAD director - to step down.

But this time, the governor established that the lack of power responds to an endemic problem in PREPA and not to the administration. “That is a problem (the lack of a vegetation management plan) that has been going on for years in PREPA. For almost 10 years they neglected that issue. About seven months ago, according to engineer Ortiz, they began handling that and identified funds to start pruning,” she said.

A Political Move

“This is political. There is no scientific data, but José Ortiz, as director or agency chief, is the worst rated in social media and everyone is against his post-storm management,” said Puerto Rico Economists Association (PREA) President Heriberto Martínez. He added that over the weekend, Ortiz was even a “trending topic” in social media, and this could have influenced Vázquez Garced’s opinion.

However, the economist immediately said that “the core issue here has not been addressed.”

He said that, in addition to citizens’ dissatisfaction with the response to Hurricane Isaías, the recent controversial contract with LUMA Energy and the restructuring agreement with PREPA bondholders awaiting approval from the Title III Court are two aspects in which Ortiz participated, and now it remains to be seen if Vázquez Garced will move forward with these, which could depend on whether or not she wins the PNP candidacy.

Yesterday, Vázquez Garced indicated that she is working on a recommendation to PREPA Governing Board on who could replace Ortiz.

A complicated moment

Vázquez Garced will have to recommend a successor for Ortiz with only three months left before the election and five months before a new government takes office. “This is a complicated moment for Puerto Rico,” said the president of the Professional College of Engineers and Land Surveyors of Puerto Rico, Juan F. Alicea Flores.

“I don’t know how many people may be available to manage a power grid at its worst, beginning the peak hurricane season, during a very intense election year, and amid a pandemic that cannot be underestimated,” said former PREPA executive director - from 2013 to 2015 - under the administration of Alejandro García Padilla. According to Alicea, what PREPA needs most is human and “technical” resources “allowed to work.”

The engineer said Puerto Rico built an “expensive” power grid with triple redundancy.

In countries such as Panamá or Colombia, he said, energy systems are built to energize certain sectors. In Puerto Rico, the entire grid is connected to supply energy through one line when another fails. And those systems, he said, not only cost a lot of money, but they also require human resources. Over the past five years, PREPA has lost 30 percent of the workforce that makes it possible for every home or business to have power.

Alicea said that PREPA has a distribution and transmission system of about 35,000 miles. The corporation’s crews are so few that if PREPA were to provide the maintenance that the entire power grid needs, it would take them 10 years to do so.

“It’s normal that there would be some interruptions. What is not normal is that there were no human resources to deal with them. That’s what happened (during this storm),” said Alicea, pointing out that it is time to take other measures.

A model that collapsed

Although the Board authorized budgetary allocations for maintenance purposes in PREPA, they were allegedly late.

According to the Board’s certified fiscal plan, since 2000, PREPA’s operations cash flow has been negative following capital improvements.

Over the past seven fiscal years, PREPA has always been in negative territory, even before the impact of the subsidies. By the end of fiscal year 2019, according to the certified fiscal plan, PREPA’s net position was negative by $6,681 billion. “The problem is one of governance, not people,” said former PREPA director Agustín Irizarry.

According to Irizarry, Ortiz has “a history” in PREPA that dates back to his years on the