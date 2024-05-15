Opinión
15 de mayo de 2024
87°ligeramente nublado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:Lugar Study Center positions Jenniffer González as a promoter of bipartisanship

It ranked her sixth among federal legislators who promote the most legislation with bipartisan support

May 15, 2024 - 9:38 AM

A Georgetown University study center once again ranked Washington's resident commissioner, Jenniffer González, as one of the most vocal proponents of bipartisan measures. (Xavier Araújo)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

Washington D .C. - The Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy found that Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González was the sixth most bipartisan legislator in the federal House of Representatives to promote bipartisan measures during the 2023 legislative year.

Jennifer GonzálezPuerto Rico
Redacción El Nuevo Día
