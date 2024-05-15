We are part of The Trust Project
Lugar Study Center positions Jenniffer González as a promoter of bipartisanship
Washington D .C. - The Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy found that Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González was the sixth most bipartisan legislator in the federal House of Representatives to promote bipartisan measures during the 2023 legislative year.
