LUMA Energy has objected to “some” of the metrics that the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau set to audit the company’s performance. The consortium expects to clarify its objections during the adjudication proceeding recently initiated by the regulatory agency.

Mario Hurtado, LUMA Energy´s Chief Regulatory Officer, said Wednesday that the objections arise from the eight U.S. electricity companies or “peer utilities” that the Bureau selected to set its benchmarks. For the Bureau, those metrics mark the basic performance LUMA should reach, since they are the industry standard.

However, for Hurtado, these eight companies operate systems that cannot be compared to Puerto Rico’s power grid, which was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and suffered a historical lack of maintenance.

He said, for example, that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is a municipal company, operating in a desert area, with a “very high quality” system and “great diversity” of generation, transmission, and distribution resources. Besides, its system is connected not only to California but to the entire western United States, which implies counting with a backup in terms of reliability and resiliency.

PUBLICIDAD

“It’s a different context. Saying that these companies represent the frameworks for everything does not seem specific to us... During the proceeding (recently started by the Bureau), we are going to look at everything in context and talk about which metrics are not specific and which ones are adequate,” he said in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

“At this level we are now, we are not going to go into the specifics,” he added, after recalling that as part of such proceeding, the regulatory agency will hold public and technical hearings, present evidence, and will allow auditors participation.

Despite the objections, Hurtado stressed that LUMA supports setting performance metrics, as long as “we look at the reality where we start from and a proper period to achieve them given the investment to be made here”.

With the historical and benchmark metrics already set, LUMA should start taking actions to reduce employee absenteeism, frequency and average duration of blackouts, the time customers wait when calling customer service, and arrears in bills.

The “specific goals” LUMA should meet to receive up to $20 million in incentives will result from the proceeding started by the Bureau. The consortium could, however, be penalized if it shows a deficient performance.