Washington - Luma Energy is optimistic about the interest of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee in overseeing the process of transforming Puerto Rico’s energy system, including the privatization of the power grid operation.

"We are pleased the Committee shows interest in Puerto Rico and this contract. I think that illustrates the importance of this contract and how important it is to move forward with the transformation of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA)," said Luma President and CEO Wayne Stensby.

As part of his jurisdiction over the proposed changes to PREPA, House Natural Resources Committee Chairman, Democrat Raúl Grijalva said Thursday during a hearing that Congress seeks to guarantee “the best way PREPA would be rebuilt so it could withstand future extreme weather conditions, provide the residents of Puerto Rico with reliable, inexpensive and clean power, and prevent the displacement of PREPA’s workers.”

However, he expressed doubts as to whether the path to transforming the power grid, given the contracts with the natural gas industry and the criticism of the agreement with Luma, "is the right one" to meet these goals and even to achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.

“We have to find the right combination for Puerto Rico. Solar (energy) will have an important role... An important element in seeking to move forward is sustainability,” Stensby said after the House committee hearing last Thursday.

Luma's CEO said he has not spoken with Grijalva or the Committee Republican minority leader, Rob Bishop (Utah), who is retiring from Congress in December and was not at the hearing, but said the company responded to questions by the Committee in writing. "We have not spoken in person to the chairman of the Committee. We hope to have that opportunity," Stensby said.

Given concerns among PREPA´S workers about the transition process in the administration of the power grid, Stensby said he understands the tensions. But, he insisted that his company expects to hire "thousands" of the public corporation's workers, and insisted that the benefits they now have, including the pension system, can continue within his company or workers can choose those offered by Luma.

Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority (P3) Executive Director Fermín Fontanés told the Natural Resources Committee that any employee who decides not to join Luma will have the right to maintain their job with PREPA or transfer to another government agency.

The agreement with Luma provides that, in addition to the pay and performance bonuses the consortium will receive and which will reach up to $141 million annually, PREPA will also cover the payroll of employees recruited by the company, their fringe benefits, and even contributions to the pension plan. Therefore, although LUMA would recruit PREPA's workers, that operational cost will remain a responsibility of the public corporation.

Fontanés has indicated that the contract provides for a $293 million savings annually by 2027.

In a telephone interview from San Juan, Stensby considered that the section of the contract that allows Luma to withdraw from the agreement 120 days after notification could be taken out of context.

“The parent companies created Luma to be here over the next 15 years and make a difference. They have a strong reputation and brand. It’s a very complex commercial contract... The parent companies would not have put this process in place... recruit thousands of PREPA´s employees...focus on big customer service, improve the reliability and resilience of the system... to eventually just cancel the contract,” he said.

Luma’s CEO is aware that Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced opposition has questioned the agreement they reached with the government to operate the power grid. And that this opposition includes politicians who favor public-private partnership for PREPA, such as former Washington Resident Commissioner Pedro Pierluisi, who is also in the New Progressive Party (NPP) governor primary, and Popular Democratic Party (PDP) senator and also gubernatorial candidate, Eduardo Bhatia.

"It is possible to be efficient and lower the cost of electricity for the people with a public-private partnership without increases and without affecting labor rights. If these issues are not addressed, this contract has to be renegotiated," Pierluisi said.

Stensby said they perceive “broad support for PREPA’s transformation. “We recognize that this is an election year and that we are in elections season,” he noted and added they have contacted all political bodies seeking better understanding and to answer “the questions and concerns they may have.”

He is confident people will understand the contract will have an economic and quality of life impact that will be positive for Puerto Rico.

In that sense, he thinks that a delay in the transformation process, as a result of a change in government and public policy on the contract with Luma, would have "significant consequences," due to the time lost, the possible impact on PREPA debt restructuring process, and access to federal funds to rebuild the grid.

Following the expressions made by government officials during the congressional hearing, PREPA Ad Hoc Group indicated that, after the announcement of the privatization transaction, the next step to improve the reliability and cost-efficiency of electricity on the island is to advance the restructuring agreement (RSA) reached with bondholders more than a year ago.

"A true transformation of PREPA cannot be achieved without finally exiting bankruptcy and regaining capital markets access," said PREPA Ad Hoc Group in a statement sent to this newspaper.

Joanisabel González contributed to this story.