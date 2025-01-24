Opinión
25 de enero de 2025
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:LUMA Energy: vegetation clearing on power lines does not include planting to mitigate tree felling

Although the consortium had stated this as part of the project, as the first phase of the operation in San Juan progressed, it indicated that such measures are not a requirement

January 24, 2025 - 8:51 PM

LUMA said it keeps a record of the number and type of trees cut down from the root to the trunk, after concluding that they interfere with power lines, but did not provide details. (Xavier Araújo)
David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

Contrary to what it originally described about its massive vegetation clearing project, LUMA Energy lacks a planting or mitigation plan commensurate with the tree cutting it initiated in San Juan, but which extends along 16,000 miles of transmission and distribution power lines throughout Puerto Rico.

David Cordero Mercado es periodista investigativo y multimedia en el periódico El Nuevo Día. Es egresado del programa de Información y Periodismo de la Escuela de Comunicación (hoy FaCI) de la...
