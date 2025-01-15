While waiting to be confirmed, Edwin González Montalvo stated that the priority will be to repair landslides, holes in the roads and traffic lights affected by voltage fluctuations
January 15, 2025 - 9:54 AM
As the second high-ranking official to survive the transition between the last administration and the current one, the designated secretary of the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP), Edwin González Montalvo, understands that the key to remaining was his management of the projects before him and the disbursement of over $1.1 billion for road infrastructure works that were in his hands as executive director of the Highways and Transportation Authority (ACT).
