16 de enero de 2025
prima:“No time to waste”: DTOP secretary shares details of his plan for the first 100 days of the new administration

While waiting to be confirmed, Edwin González Montalvo stated that the priority will be to repair landslides, holes in the roads and traffic lights affected by voltage fluctuations

January 15, 2025 - 9:54 AM

González Montalvo understands that serving as secretary of the DTOP and, at the same time, directing the ACT allows him greater agility in aligning projects and resources. (Xavier Araújo)
David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

As the second high-ranking official to survive the transition between the last administration and the current one, the designated secretary of the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP), Edwin González Montalvo, understands that the key to remaining was his management of the projects before him and the disbursement of over $1.1 billion for road infrastructure works that were in his hands as executive director of the Highways and Transportation Authority (ACT).

David Cordero Mercado es periodista investigativo y multimedia en el periódico El Nuevo Día. Es egresado del programa de Información y Periodismo de la Escuela de Comunicación (hoy FaCI) de la...
