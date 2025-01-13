Almost four decades after beginning a career at the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) that led him, on two occasions, to become the head of the public corporation in charge of guaranteeing one of the most essential services in any society, engineer Josué Colón expects to maintain a high degree of direct interference from his new assignment in the newly created post of Energy Czar, Governor Jenniffer González’s bet to solve the most perceptible crisis in the country.