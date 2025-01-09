The company’s hiring was based, in part, on the status of the “discussions” it reportedly had with the federal agency
The company's hiring was based, in part, on the status of the "discussions" it reportedly had with the federal agency
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) assured that it has not maintained communication with Energiza, which in December received the contract to build a new thermoelectric generation plant in the metropolitan area, despite the fact that the report of the Comité de Alianzas that served as the basis for awarding the bid highlighted the “discussions” with the regulatory entity as one of the advantages of the selected proposal.
