Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
12 de enero de 2025
71°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:LUMA Energy: a cable that was out of service caused the outage in New Year

An executive of the consortium, which is due to submit an initial report on January 15, said it is still “investigating” how the underground line could have caused the emergency

January 10, 2025 - 4:49 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The December 31 blackout caused service instability for more than 72 hours. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

The underground cable that triggered the general blackout last December 31 was out of service prior to the breakdown, said this Friday LUMA Energy’s vice-president of Capital Projects, Juan Rodríguez, who could not specify, for the moment, how an equipment in that state could have caused an emergency of such magnitude.

RELATED
Tags
LUMA EnergyJuan SacaJosué Colón
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 12 de enero de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: