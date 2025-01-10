An executive of the consortium, which is due to submit an initial report on January 15, said it is still “investigating” how the underground line could have caused the emergency
The underground cable that triggered the general blackout last December 31 was out of service prior to the breakdown, said this Friday LUMA Energy’s vice-president of Capital Projects, Juan Rodríguez, who could not specify, for the moment, how an equipment in that state could have caused an emergency of such magnitude.
