The Puerto Rican Association of University Professors (APPU) pointed yesterday to the central government, the Fiscal Oversight Board and the Governing Board of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) as those directly responsible for putting the accreditation of the Medical Sciences Campus at risk, for allegedly failing to allocate the necessary funds for the sustainability, operation and research recruitment of the public university.

Besides, the APPU issued an open letter in defense of the UPR budget addressed to the Board, Governor Pedro Pierluisi, legislative leaders, the Puerto Rico House and Senate Education committees and the federal Department of Education.

“We are in deficit. We don’t have the necessary budget and this goes beyond how many students enroll and the number of professors. Infrastructure is critical. If we don’t have the money to solve infrastructure problems, where are the students going to study,” said the president of the APPU Medical Sciences committee, Lida Orta Anés.

Last Tuesday, the same day the Plan of Adjustment to end the island´s bankruptcy went into effect, the Middle State Commission on Higher Education issued the warning that the UPR Medical Science Campus accreditation “may be in jeopardy because of insufficient evidence that the institution is currently in compliance with Standard VI (Planning, Resources and Institutional Improvement) and Requirement of Affiliation 11″.

However, La Fortaleza insisted that the $620 million for the UPR, announced Thursday, comes to compensate for the Board’s cuts to the institution’s budget.

“The governor allocated the money through a federal funds appropriation. In this budget, the governor allocates $620 million. Of that total, $10 million are for the Medical Sciences Campus, which joining other funds total the amount they were requesting. The governor respects the University’s autonomy and for him the accreditation of the programs the University offers is important,” said Press Secretary Sheila Angleró.

APPU letter states that the situation is critical at the 11 UPR campuses and that the POA, which reduces the institution’s budget to $500 million, has an impact on Middle State’s accreditations.

During the press conference at the José Benítez Amphitheater, in the UPR Medical Sciences Campus, APPU said that accreditation problems arise from the lack of funds and the lack of financial support the institution has been suffering for the last decade.

“The loss of funds means that we will lose personnel, space for research and resources to recruit students, from inside and outside Puerto Rico. There is no way to sustain a viable offering with these economic restrictions,” Orta Anés added.

This Public Health professor explained that her campus needs a $117 million budget to operate and currently has a deficit of $17 million.

“The government, in all its branches, has lacked the courage to defend the UPR as an essential service in Puerto Rico. The UPR Governing Board and the institution’s administration have continued trying to argue on the university’s viability in the face of a budget situation that is clearly unsustainable,” said APPU President Angel Rodríguez Rivera.

He insisted that the funds announced by Pierluisi do not resolve the UPR’s budgetary situation.

“They are not enough. The UPR needs recurring funds. They have been dismantling the University and we need to meet urgently. We expect a prompt response (to the open letter),” Rodríguez Rivera added.

Besides, FY 2021 closed with $96 million less in the UPR’s coffers, according to the director of the institution’s Finance Office, Antonio Tejeda Rocafort. For the APPU, the UPR budget has been cut by about $500 million since 2017.

“For years, every time students have spoken out against what happens at the UPR, they have been accused of being responsible for accreditation problems. But this situation in the Medical Science Campus exposes, as the APPU has said for years, that the UPR’s real problem is that it is not being granted the necessary funds for its financing,” Rodríguez Rivera insisted.