More rain forecast for Thursday as high rip current risk continues in Puerto Rico

An increase in moisture and instability associated with a trough will bring more showers across the island this Thursday, meteorologist Yidiana Zayas of the National Weather Service (NWS) in San Juan reported.

According to Zayas, some showers will develop during the morning, especially near the metropolitan area and parts of the south. Rainfall frequency is expected to increase as the day progresses.

During the evening hours, showers could move toward eastern interior areas and later spread to other interior parts of the island.

The meteorologist indicated that there is a limited risk of flooding for most of the island, particularly in southern, southeastern, northern, and northwestern areas, where water accumulation could occur on roads and in poorly drained areas.

An isolated thunderstorm may also develop near land due to atmospheric instability.

As for marine conditions, they will gradually improve, although a small craft advisory remains in effect for the northern waters, both offshore and nearshore, as well as the Mona Passage, where seas are between six and seven feet through this afternoon.

In addition, a high risk of rip currents remains in effect at least through tonight for the north coast, as well as for Culebra and Vieques.

For Friday and Saturday, a gradual improvement in marine and coastal conditions is expected, although the risk of rip currents will remain moderate.

