WASHINGTON - At least two dozen Puerto Ricans have been appointed to key positions in the Joe Biden administration, a number that Puerto Rico´s advocates believe may be the highest in the first year of a U.S. administration.

“It has been a pioneering administration in setting the parameters for the Puerto Rican community to be at the table when it comes to making decisions,” said Javier Cuebas, president and founder of the Grupo 21 organization, which has promoted the appointment of Puerto Rican officials.

Most of the Puerto Ricans appointed are from the diaspora. The most important appointment has been that of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, born in Connecticut to parents from Aguada.

Like Cardona, five other Puerto Ricans have been appointed to positions that require Senate confirmation: María Pagán, Deputy General Counsel in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and Ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO); Lester Martínez López, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs; Mark Colón, Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development at the federal Department of Housing; Mari Carmen Aponte, Ambassador to Panama; and Gustavo Gelpí, Judge on the First Federal Circuit Court of Appeals.

Only Cardona and Gelpí have already been confirmed by the Senate. “It seems to me that we are talking not only about more appointments but also more positions (in the first year of an administration) that require Senate confirmation,” said Federico de Jesús, who was the national Communications Director for Hispanic Media in Obama´s first presidential campaign and later served as

Associate Director for Governmental Affairs in the Office of the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. Cuebas said the Biden administration expects that 15 percent of the positions of trust will be held by Hispanics.

President Donald Trump appointed at least three Puerto Ricans who required confirmation by the U.S. Senate: Carmen Cantor, who continues to serve as ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia; Douglas Domenech, who was Assistant Secretary Insular and International Affairs at U.S. Department of the Interior; and Raúl Arias Marxuach, nominated, but not confirmed, to the First Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, and previously to the U.S. District Court in San Juan.

Appointments to the San Juan Federal Court are usually of Puerto Rico residents.

President Obama, a Democrat, made at least six nominations of Puerto Ricans that required Senate confirmation in his two terms.

Those appointments included Sonia Sotomayor as the first Hispanic justice on the U.S. Supreme Court; John King, Secretary of Education; Mari Carmen Aponte, Ambassador to El Salvador and Acting Secretary of State for Latin America; John Sepúlveda, Assistant Secretary for Human Resources at the Department of Veterans Affairs; and Daniel Santos, member of the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board. President Obama also appointed Pedro Delgado as a federal court judge in San Juan.

Republican George W. Bush appointed at least 10 Puerto Ricans to positions that required Senate confirmation in his eight years in the White House.

The appointments were led by Joxel García, Assistant Secretary for Health and former Deputy Director of the Pan American Health Organization; William Navas, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower & Reserve Affairs; Jacob Lozada, Assistant Secretary of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs; and José Fourquet, United States Executive Director of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).