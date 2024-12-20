Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the chief epidemiology officer has led changes in surveillance and the organizational structure that supports it, and stresses the importance of continuity
From the worst wave of cases from the COVID-19 pandemic to the emergence of new public health emergencies, Dr. Melissa Marzán has led, for the past several years, the enormous task of reforming the organizational infrastructure of the epidemiological and surveillance sector of the Department of Health, as the agency has responded to diverse events, practically one after another, during the quadrennium that is about to end.
