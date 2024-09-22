Several of the more than 30 buildings whose reconstruction projects are still pending are at high risk of deterioration, said ICP’s executive director
Several of the more than 30 buildings whose reconstruction projects are still pending are at high risk of deterioration, said ICP’s executive director
September 22, 2024 - 6:00 PM
Vieques - The collapse, earlier in September, of part of the roof of the Fortín Conde de Mirasol, in this municipality, has not only worsened the conditions of one of the main tourist and cultural attractions of Isla Nena, but also serves as a reflection of the vulnerability that dozens of buildings of high historical value throughout the country face, a reality that the executive director of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP), Carlos Ruiz Cortés, acknowledged.
