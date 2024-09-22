Opinión
22 de septiembre de 2024
82°lluvia muy fuerte
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:“My greatest fear is that they will continue to collapse”: Puerto Rico’s historic heritage under threat

Several of the more than 30 buildings whose reconstruction projects are still pending are at high risk of deterioration, said ICP’s executive director

September 22, 2024 - 6:00 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The Fortín Conde de Mirasol in Vieques, which houses the municipal archives and a museum, had been restored months before Hurricane Maria hit the country seven years ago. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

Vieques - The collapse, earlier in September, of part of the roof of the Fortín Conde de Mirasol, in this municipality, has not only worsened the conditions of one of the main tourist and cultural attractions of Isla Nena, but also serves as a reflection of the vulnerability that dozens of buildings of high historical value throughout the country face, a reality that the executive director of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP), Carlos Ruiz Cortés, acknowledged.

Tags
Carlos Ruiz CortésFEMAViequesFortín de San Gerónimo del Boquerón
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
