In two weeks, agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have raided the residences of two New Progressive Party (PNP) majority members in Puerto Rico House of Representatives. The most recent raid was yesterday when the FBI raided Nelson Del Valle´s home in Toa Alta. Just like what happened when the agency raided María Milagros Charbonier’s residence in Río Grande, federal agents seized the legislator’s cell phone.

“Just my cell phone, nor my wife’s cell phone, or anything else, my phone,” said Del Valle upon leaving his house after the raid.

He also confirmed that the agents came with a search warrant.

That was the only expression by the legislator represent District 9, which includes the municipalities of Toa Alta and Bayamón.

According to House Speaker Carlos “Johnny” Méndez and to different sources, yesterday raid could be part of a federal investigation into “ghost” employees or contractors, a term used to describe those people who receive pay for public services they allegedly do not provide or they do not complete the hours reported as worked.

PUBLICIDAD

Yesterday, Méndez said the body he chairs commits to transparency and good management of government resources. He also said the House has cooperated with federal and state authorities´ requirements.

“I reiterate my position that all members of this House of Representatives have a duty to the people to follow the law and regulations,” he said in a press release and added he will not change that position and that he will always be “proactive to ensure the people’s confidence in their public servants.”

However, last year, El Nuevo Día published an investigation on consulting contracts in the House that reflected a series of failures, excesses, peculiarities, or arbitrariness. This investigation also showed that a third of the contracts for consulting services granted by the House were awarded to 10 individuals or corporations, which virtually concentrated legislative advice services to the New Progressive majority.

Back then, that House did not report the conclusions of any internal audit or investigation into that body. Instead, El Nuevo Día legal representatives had to exchange letters with the House to allow the review of some contractors’ invoices in the face of that body´s initial resistance to provide access to that information. Later, the earthquakes and the coronavirus pandemic interrupted that journalistic investigation.

From January 2017 to date, the local House has awarded $23 million in contracts for consulting services, according to the Office of the Comptroller.

Del Valle’s payroll

Representative Del Valle has seven employees on the payroll, according to data provided by the House. Among them, the director of the Small and Medium Business and Commerce Committee, which Del Valle chairs, an executive director of his legislative office, an administrative assistant, a secretary, two clerks, and a driver.

PUBLICIDAD

Meanwhile, the Office of the Comptroller’s contract registry shows that he had at least four contractors in his legislative office or the Small Business and Commerce Committee.

Two of the contractors are individuals while the other two are Professional Advisors, headed by Miguel A. Rivas Santos, and JAFR Consulting, headed by José A. Figueroa Ramírez.

JAFR Consulting has also provided consulting services to representative Charbonier. This firm, registered with the Department of State since December 2008, has signed contracts with the House for $436,500 from January 2017 to date.

This term, the Figueroa Ramírez´s corporation has also provided services to the Municipality of Toa Baja and the Land Authority. Meanwhile, Professional Advisors registered as an incorporated corporation in August 2016 to provide management, consulting, advising, and business development services in Puerto Rico. It only had two service contracts with De Valle for a total of $22,500. Their last agreement expired in June 2018.

Del Valle is the primary race on August 9, since he seeks to be the PNP candidate for District 9 again.