Washington, D.C. - With a total of 51 original co-sponsors, Democrat Darren Soto (Florida) introduced yesterday the new bill in favor of Puerto Rico becoming the 51st state of the United States, setting in motion a process with which Governor Pedro Pierluisi intends to find out if Congress is willing to grant statehood to the island.

“Now, this is ‘statehood: yes-or-no in Congress,” Pierluisi said, confident that the measure will advance in the House, but acknowledging that it will face an uphill battle in the Senate, where the idea of advancing a pro-statehood bill now has been rejected by Democratic Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) and Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky).

So far, the bill by Soto and Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González does not have a similar measure in the Senate. But Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich (D-New Mexico) - close to Pierluisi - attended the press conference where Soto and González unveiled the House bill and insisted that he will submit a similar bill in the Senate.

“We like to say that Americans are born equal, but some are more equal than others,” Heinrich said.

The bill by Soto and Commissioner González, as reported by El Nuevo Día, proposes a process of admission as a state subject Puerto Ricans voting yes or no in a new statehood referendum.

The bill introduced in the House proposes a 12-month term for the President of the United States to proclaim Puerto Rico’s admission as a state if Puerto Ricans vote in favor in the federal referendum, without the matter having to return to Congress.

The bill seeking to be a response to the November 3 referendum in which statehood won with 52.5 percent of the votes, has the support of 37 Democrats and 14 Republicans.

Of those six original co-sponsors, six are members of the Natural Resources Committee, whose 48 members - 26 Democrats and 22 Republicans - will initially decide the fate of that measure, which will compete with another bill that Puerto Rican Democrats Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (New York) plan to introduce this month in favor of a Status Convention.

Given the opposition of the local legislative leadership, a “yes-or-no” statehood referendum would also depend on the Puerto Rico Supreme Court validating a potential challenge to Act 165-2020, which was approved by the last New Progressive Party (PNP) Legislature and allows Governor Pierluisi, by decree, to decide the definition of the status alternatives and the date of a referendum.

“As members of Congress, we have a responsibility to listen to the demands of the American people- and they have spoken,” said Congressman Darren Soto. “Last November, Americans in Puerto Rico reached a clear consensus: their destiny lies with statehood. Now, the moment to finally admit Puerto Rico as a state of our Union is upon us,” Soto added at a news conference on the east side of the Capitol. Governor Pierluisi, González, and Heinrich attended the press conference.

Democrats Stephanie Murphy and Val Demings (Florida), and Republicans Don Young (Alaska) and María Elvira Salazar (Florida), were some of the bill co-sponsors who attended the press conference.

Although he co-sponsored the bill, Ritchie Torres (N.Y.) did not attend the press conference.

Of the original co-sponsors, only Soto, Commissioner González, Republican Young, Democrat Rubén Gallego, and Guam delegate, Democrat Michael San Nicolas, and American Samoa delegate, Amata Coleman, are members of the Natural Resources Committee.

Although she noted that both Republican Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio (Florida) have supported statehood in the past, González said that it will be necessary to wait for Heinrich to introduce his bill to know if they will back it this time.

Without specifying what he will do, Rubio urged, in a press release, his Senate Republican colleagues “to keep an open mind and learn more about statehood before taking a firm position in opposition.”

“I will continue to do my part to one day achieve the 60 votes needed in the Senate for admission,” said Rubio, who, on two occasions during the past term, warned that there was no favorable environment in the Senate for statehood to be approved.

The news conference at the Capitol, which remains under military surveillance, began with a question from a U.S. journalist as to whether the statehood proposal sought a “financial bailout” for the island.

According to González, the bill will not interrupt the territorial bankruptcy process the island faces, although Congressman Soto is confident that the Oversight Board will not continue if Puerto Rico becomes the 51st or 52nd state.

The legislation states that “All contracts, obligations, liabilities, debts, and claims of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and its instrumentalities shall continue in full force and effect as the contracts, obligations, liabilities, debts, and claims of the State of Puerto Rico and its instrumentalities upon admission.”

Soto and González sought to make the measure coincide with the 104th anniversary of the approval of the law with which Congress decided that those born in Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens. But it also coincided with the debate on the Housefloor on the bill proposing to create a federal Legislative Task Force on the lack of federal political rights in U.S. territories.

“On a day like today in 1917, President Woodrow Wilson gave us American citizenship. Yet to this day, it is still a second-class American citizenship,” said Commissioner González.

For Democrat Demings, “people who can’t make their own decisions are not free.” Meanwhile, Democrat Murphy - who could challenge Senator Rubio in the 2022 elections - said that for her, “self-determination is respecting the decision of the people of Puerto Rico.”.

In the House, the pro-statehood bill would soon be discussed in a hearing that the Natural Resources Committee chairman, Democrat Raúl Grijalva (Arizona), has promised to hold.

In the Senate, the measure Heinrich would introduce would be under consideration by the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, chaired by Joe Manchin (West Virginia), the most conservative Democrat. Last January, Manchin said he does not have enough information to have an opinion on the statehood proposals for Puerto Rico and Washington D. C.

In a 50-50 divided Senate, Democratic Senator Cory Booker (N.J.) told The Atlantic a few weeks ago that there are not enough votes to advance statehood proposals for Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Schumer stated that the 52.5 percent that statehood won does not reflect the “strong consensus” required to move that proposal forward and that he is waiting for an agreement on a “fair process” to be generated.

Before the referendum, Senator McConnell said that as long as he could control the Senate’s agenda, he would never pass a pro-statehood bill for the federal capital and the island.

Contrary to the Puerto Rico legislation, the Democratic bill to admit Washington D.C. as a 51st state does not require a new vote.

Congressman Soto acknowledged that his 2019 bill pushed for a straightforward, 90-day admission process without a new vote. But he added that the call for the new referendum was an agreement with Governor Pierluisi and Commissioner González, indicating that they share the language of the legislation.

The November referendum, according to the U.S. Department of Justice under the Donald Trump administration, failed to comply with federal public policy, which requires including all status alternatives.

For Senator Heinrich, federal public policy on Puerto Rico will be determined by Congress and not the vision of the past Trump administration. Heinrich also added that he has been in conversations with the White House about his legislation.

After the news conference to unveil the bill, the governor and the Commissioner led another press conference at the National Press Club attended by mayors and PNP lawmakers, who did not have access to Congress due to security measures put in place after the January 6 insurrection.

The president of the Federation of Mayors, Angel Pérez -mayor of Guaynabo-, and the PNP’s deputy minority spokesman in the Senate, Carmelo Ríos were among those who attended this press conference.